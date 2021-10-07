Star Trek Actor LeVar Burton Named Rose Parade Grand Marshal

Star Trek star LeVar Burton has been named Rose Parade grand marshal. On Tuesday, the Tournament of Roses named Burton the grand marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade which is set to take place in Pasadena on January 1st. The 2022 Rose Parade will signal the return of the New Year’s Day tradition which was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of only a total of four times in the parade’s history that it has been canceled. The Rose Parade was first held on January 1, 1890.



“LeVar Burton perfectly epitomizes this year’s theme,” Tournament of Roses president Bob Miller said of Burton (via Yahoo!). “The 2022 theme is ‘Dream. Believe. Achieve.’ and celebrates education and the determination of those who travel the path from dream to reality.”



At the announcement, Burton said that he was “thrilled” to accept the role.



“I come from a family, a home (where) the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to follow has been a part of our family for years and years,” he said. “Steph and I have continued that tradition…We are over the moon and beyond thrilled to be part of this amazing event.”



Burton played Geordi La Forge in the Star Trek: The Next Generation television series and in various feature films, but is equally as well-known for his work as the host and executive producer of Reading Rainbow, the children’s educational television series that aired on PBS for 23 seasons. Earlier this year, Burton was among the guest hosts on Season 37 of Jeopardy!, stepping into the role following the death of Alex Trebek. While many fans wanted Burton to have the job permanently, the position was first given to Mike Richards, though he stepped down after numerous controversies. Burton has since said that he does not want to be Jeopardy! host noting “when you set your sights on something, they say be careful of what you wish for. Because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing I wanted after all.”



In addition to being announced as the grand marshal for the Rose Parade, Burton will also participate in pre-game events for the 108th Rose Bowl college football game.



What do you think about LeVar Burton being announced as Grand Marshal for the 2022 Rose Parade? Are you glad the Rose Parade will return after going virtual in 2021?