Star Trek: Lower Decks Casts Jack Quaid, Jerry O’Connell and More

During the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, CBS All Access, CBS revealed that Jack Quaid has been cast as one of the voices in animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. According to Variety, Quaid will play Ensign Brad Boimler, described as “a total stickler, Boimler does everything by the book. While great at sci-fi stuff, he’s completely bound to the rules. He doesn’t know how to follow his gut, and if he wants to be a captain some day he’s going to have to learn how to improvise.”

Quaid can next be seen in live-action in Amazon’s upcoming superhero series The Boys. He’s also appeared in Logan’s Lucky, Tragedy Girls, It’s Been Like a Year, and Rampage. Other members of the cast include Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will focus on ensigns like Boimler, but the ship they’re serving on — the California-class USS Cerritos — will have a bridge crew that is convinced the show is about them. The crew includes Lieutenant Shaxs, Captain Freeman, Commander Ransom, and Dr. T’ana, played by Fred Talasciore, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, and Gillan Vigman, respectively.

Star Trek: Lower Decks held its first table read in May. During the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour, Star Trek TV producer Alex Kurtzman offered an update on Lower Decks.

“Yeah, we are in development on that now too, and that’s happening for sure,” Kurtzman tells ComicBook.com. “Animation, it takes a year. It’s actually very much like what we’re doing on our shows because of the visual effects component. It takes a year from writing the script, doing the animation, getting it back, refining it. So, we don’t ever want to rush anything out until it’s perfectly ready. And the beautiful thing about streaming is we don’t have to. We get to keep doing it until we all love it, and then you get to watch. And hopefully, you’ll love it too.”

McMahan is the head writer of Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty. He also wrote the script from the Star Trek: Short Treks episode “The Escape Artist.”

“Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end,’” Kurtzman said when Lower Decks was announced. “His cat’s name is Riker. His son’s name is Sagan. The man is committed.”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Lower Decks? Let us know in the comments!