Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Blu-ray Release Announced

Star Trek: Lower Decks' second season is headed to Blu-ray. Paramount announced that the Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Two Blu-ray and DVD collections will arrive in July. The two-disc home media collection includes every episode of the show's second season, plus more than an hour of bonus content, including two exclusive featurettes ("A Sound Foundation" and "Lower Decktionary: Season Two,"), Easter eggs, animatics, and more. It's the prime opportunity to revisit Star Trek: Lower Decks' sophomore season before the third season debuts on Paramount+ this year, hopefully resolving the cliffhanger that the animated series left us with last year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least significant ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, including Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome, Space Force), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid, The Boys), Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero, Kong: Skull Island), and D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells, Master of None). They have to keep up with their duties and their social lives while a multitude of sci-fi anomalies occur on the ship. Season Two follows their adventures as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and other sci-fi missions. The ship's bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman voiced by Dawnn Lewis (The Rich & the Ruthless), Commander Jack Ransom voiced by Jerry O'Connell (Billions), Lieutenant Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!), Doctor T'Ana voiced by Gillian Vigman (New Girl), Lieutenant Billups voiced by Paul Scheer (The League), and Lieutenant Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart (Jimmy Kimmel Live!).

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two consists of 10 episodes. Here's a rundown of the Blu-ray special features:

A SOUND FOUNDATION – The first season of Lower Decks earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a (half-hour) Comedy or Drama Series, or Animation for the episode "No Small Parts". As sound for an animated series is particularly important, go behind the scenes in an interview with the team that creates the dynamic audio for Lower Decks while they discuss how they bring the series to life.

LOWER DECKTIONARY: SEASON TWO – The start of Season Two sees our heroes separated by death and distance. In this featurette, take a deep dive into all things Season Two through interviews with the producers, cast and creatives about developing and executing the characters' journeys in the second season.

AUDIO COMMENTARIES:

EP 202 "Kayshon, His Eyes Open" by Mike McMahan, Jack Quaid and Jonathan Frakes



EP 205 "An Embarrassment of Dooplers" by Mike McMahan and Jack Quaid



EP 207 "Where Pleasant Fountains Lie" by Tawny Newsome, Paul Scheer and Garrick Bernard



EP 209 "wej Duj" by Mike McMahan, Gabrielle Ruiz and Kathryn Lyn

SEASON TWO EASTER EGGS (Episodes 201-210)

SEASON TWO ANIMATICS (Episodes 201-210)

Star Trek: Lower Decks -- Season Two comes to Blu-ray and DVD on July 12th.