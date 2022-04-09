On Saturday at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ upcoming third season. The season three teaser trailer for the animated comedy accompanies new teaser art. The teaser trailer focuses on the USS Cerritos, which is still damaged from its last mission and is now in space dock. The main Star Trek: Lower Decks crew plots to steal the Cerritos in voiceover. The idea is similar to a significant plot point from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. The teaser art highlights the similarity by stylizing the show’s title as “Star Trek: Lower Decks III.” You can see both the trailer and the teaser art below. Star Trek: Lower Decks will return for its third season on Paramount+ later this year.

Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. The upcoming season “challenges the USS Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale.” That cliffhanger saw Captain Freeman taken into custody on false charges that she’d conspired to destroy the Pakled homeworld.

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ cast of characters includes “lower deckers” Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, played by Eugene Cordero. The cast also includes USS Cerritos‘ bridge crew Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, played by Gillian Vigman.

CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm, produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin are executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) is the animation studio behind the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and other regions. Star Trek: lower Decks airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

In celebration of First Contact Day on April 5th, Paramount+ and CBS will jointly donate $1 for every Tweet (one per handle) sent that uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives through Sunday, April 10th. Donations will go toward charities that support LGBTQ+ equality, veterans, and humanitarian aid. You can visit StarTrek.com/StarTrekUnitedGives for more information and terms.