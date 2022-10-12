Star Trek: Lower Decks: Boimler Takes Command in a Clip From "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" (Exclusive)

The "Crisis Point" sequel that Star Trek: Lower Decks fans have been waiting for is finally here in this week's episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus." Paramount+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks' second sendup of Star Trek's cinematic entries. The clip picks up where the previous sneak peek left off. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), playing the role of Capt. Dagger, commands his ship, the USS Wayfarer, to come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos. The Romulan triplets they faced off against retreat, but "Dagger" decides to "let 'em run" while he ensures the Cerritos crew is safe. You can watch the clip from "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," debuting Thursday on Paramount+, above.

"Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is continuing a string of standout Star Trek: Lower Decks episodes that began with its visit to Deep Space 9 followed by Peanut Hamper's mathematically perfect return. In "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," according to the official synopsis, "Boimler's holodeck movie sequel tries to live up to the original." Ben Rodgers wrote the episode and Michael Mullen directed.

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season three of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine. The season began with the shocking resolution to Season 2's cliffhanger finale.

The U.S.S. Cerritos lower deckers include Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks returned on Thursday, August 25th. New episodes debut weekly on Thursdays and stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. It is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and more, and in Canada, airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streams on Crave.

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is already in the works.