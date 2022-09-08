Star Trek: Lower Decks Sneak Peek Reveals Crisis Point Sequel

During today's Star Trek Day celebration, Paramount+ released a sneak peek of a scene from an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The scene comes from the eighth episode of the show's currently airing the third season. The title, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," reveals it to be a sequel to the Season 1 episode "Crisis Point," which was a parody of Star Trek movies. In the clip, Boimler's holodeck movie sequel tries to live up to the original. The episode will debut on Paramount+ in the United States on Thursday, October 13th.

Today's Star Trek Day Star Trek: Lower Decks panel featured series voice cast Tawny Newsome, who also co-hosted the streaming event, Noël Wells, and moderator Paul F. Tompkins. Another cast member, Fred Tatasciore, served as the announcer for the in-person event.

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season three of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine. The season began with the shocking resolution to Season 2's cliffhanger finale.

The U.S.S. Cerritos lower deckers include Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks returned on Thursday, August 25th. New episodes debut weekly on Thursdays and stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. It is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and more, and in Canada, airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

This year's "Star Trek Day" celebration is available for fans to stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube via the Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages, on Facebook via @StarTrek, Twitter via @StarTrekonPPlus and TikTok @ParamountPlus. It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.