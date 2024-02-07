Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Blu-ray Release Announced

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is now available to own on Digital and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16th (the set is available to pre-order now). The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 2-disc collection will include all 10 episodes of the season, plus exclusive audio commentary tracks from the show's cast and crew, a featurette, and more. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 was a milestone season for the development of characters like Beckett Mariner, who came to grips with her anxieties about taking command positions in Starfleet in a way that tied Star Trek: Lower Decks directly back to the original Star Trek: The Next Generation "Lower Decks" episode.

Mike McMahan created Star Trek: Lower Decks. Per Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4's official synopsis, "In Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way."

The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 cast includes the "lower decks" of Staffleet's U.S.S. Cerritos: Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' guest stars include Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien), Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and others. Here's the list of special features included in the home media release:

Audio Commentary by Jack Quaid, Mike McMahan, and Brad Winters (Ep. 401)

Audio Commentary by Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Gabrielle Ruiz (Ep. 404)

Audio Commentary by Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Chase Masterson and Mike McMahan (Ep. 406)

Audio Commentary by Dawnn Lewis, Tawny Newsome and Mike McMahan (Ep. 409)

Audio Commentary by Robert Duncan McNeill and Mike McMahan (Ep. 410)

Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4

Old Friends

Tawny Newsome on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 was a game-changing season for Beckett Mariner. Newsome shared her feelings about it while talking to ComicBook.com after the episode aired.

"I thought it was really well-earned," Newsome said. "I think for a silly little 22-minute comedy that packs all the funny that it does, packs all the action, and all of the respect for canon that our show does, that's a lot. I don't think that we would've earned an emotional deep dive like that any earlier. I think we had to wait until Episode 9 Season 4, I really do."

I think that by doing that, we had so much energy and excitement and understanding of who Mariner is, and where she's come from, and why she's like this, it was like a little key that unlocked something huge. I saw it in the fandom. I saw people's reactions to be like, "This makes so much sense," that of course this would basically give her PTSD from the Dominion War and dealing with her friend dying. Of course, no wonder. She's not just acting out for no reason. This is a real reason."

Star Trek: Lower Decks Seasons 1-3 are also available in separate home media releases. All seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are streaming on Paramount+, with Season 5 on the way.