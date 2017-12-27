Nine ‘Star Trek’ Movies Headed to the Starz App

Starz is giving Star Trek fans a new year’s treat by adding nine Star Trek movies to the Starz app on New Year’s Day.

All six Star Trek: The Original Series movies – Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989), and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) – will be added to the Starz app library, as well as the first three Star Trek: The Next Generation movies – Star Trek: Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), and Star Trek: Insurrection (1998).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek fans can treat themselves to a New Year’s Star Trek movies binge, which may be just what they need with the future of the Star Trek movie series uncertain. With the original plans for the fourth Star Trek reboot movie having apparently stalled out, Paramount is now working on developing an R-Rated Star Trek movie idea from Quentin Tarantino. JJ Abrams is helping to produce and the project, which recently found a screenwriter. The internet has had some interesting reactions to the news. Here’s everything we know about Tarantino’s Star Trek so far.

As for the future of the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew, it remains uncertain even for Karl Urban, who plays Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the films.

“You know as much as I do, my friend,” Urban said in an interview. “Listen, we’d all love to make another Star Trek movie. That’s absolutely certain. But if we don’t get that opportunity then I’m really happy to have ended on such a good note. We had such a wonderful time shooting Star Trek Beyond. It was an amazing experience — and we’re all still grieving over the fact that it was the last time that we got to shoot with Anton [Yelchin]. We’re all like a family. It won’t be the same without him.”

Look for these Star Trek movies on the Starz app on January 1, 2018.