‘Star Trek Online’ 8th Anniversary Content Comes to Consoles

Star Trek Online‘s eighth-anniversary content has finally made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The biggest piece of eighth-anniversary content update is the new episode “Scylla and Charybdis.” Star Trek television stars LeVar Burton and JG Hertzler return to reprise their respective roles as Geordi La Forge and Martok in the final episode of Tzenkethi War arc, which features a massive space battle over the planet Bajor. The episode will also lay the groundwork for the next major Star Trek Online storyline.

During this anniversary event, Captains can earn the new T6 Bajoran Interceptor, described as a “nimble ship, upgraded from its days defending Bajor.” The ship is awarded for helping Q stabilize Omega molecules around the quadrant.

Players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can also now access ships from Star Trek: Discovery, including the USS Discovery, the USS Shenzhou, and the Klingon Ship of the Dead. Players can also acquire costumes and other items from the show, including a personal spore drive.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer roleplaying game set in the 25th century of the prime Star Trek universe, 30 years after the events of the movie Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek Online is structured like a Star Trek television series. Players can create a Starfleet officer who is then quickly put in command of a starship. The player then embarks on episodic missions to planets throughout the galaxy.

The game’s story also has season-long story arcs, including a fresh war with the Klingons, a search for a new home for the Romulans, Breen and Borg Invasions, conflict with the Cardassians, exploration of the Delta Quadrant, and a threat that stretches through time.

Star Trek Online is currently in its fourteenth season of updates, which brought LeVar Burton back to voice his Star Trek: The Next Generation character Geordi La Forge. In Season 14, Star Trek Online characters are tasked with rebuilding the Federation after the brutal Ionian War and bringing Starfleet back to its exploratory roots.

Star Trek Online is free-to-play and is available to download for free from Steam on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.