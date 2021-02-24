Paramount+ Releases Expanding Star Trek Universe Sizzle Reel

✖

Today, as part of its unveiling of Paramount+ to investors, ViacomCBS released a new video promoting the Star Trek franchise's presence on the rebranded streaming service. The video has head Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman describing the legacy of Star Trek and how it has expanded in the streaming era with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, and will continue to expand with the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy, which the company revealed would debut on Paramount+ ahead of airing on Nickelodeon. You can watch the video for yourself embedded below.

When Paramount+ launches on March 4th, it will become the streaming home of every classic Star Trek series in its entirety -- Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise -- plus the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and the first season of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Each of those newer series will return for more episodes. Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is in production and Kurtzman has said that he has years of new Star Trek planned.

"Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at Secret Hideout — we literally just got off a call with the network mapping out with us through 2027," Kurtzman said during an episode of a Hollywood Reporter podcast. "Now when I say that, it's not like it's set in stone. It's just, 'Here's a plan. Here's what we're looking at. Here's how the different shows are going to drop.' Consider the fact that it takes a year from inception — from starting production — to airing, you have to plan way, way, way in advance to get these things done, and you have to stay on top of the zeitgeists and make sure that what you're doing is relevant. So you have to plan so far in advance now in different kinds of ways [like safety and budget] to seem loose and improvisational, but there's nothing loose and improvisational about it."

Paramount Plus launches March 4th. Can't wait? Get in first. Sign up for a CBS All Access annual plan now, and for a limited time, get 50% off your first year using code PARAMOUNTPLUS. On March 4, your subscription will automatically switch over to Paramount+.

*Offer expires on 03/03/2021 11:59 PM GMT. Terms and conditions apply.