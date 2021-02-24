Star Trek Prodigy First Look Revealed, Series Launching On Paramount+

✖

As part of today's Paramount+ investor presentation, ViacomCBS announced that Star Trek: Prodigy, the kids-oriented Star Trek animated series first set for Nickelodeon, will make its debut on Paramount+ in late 2021. After completing its 10-episode first season, the show will then air on Nickelodeon. Along with this news, ViacomCBS also released the first look at the characters that will be joining Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy. You can take a look at the Prodigy bridge crew below. The series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Together, take control of the vessel and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation.

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

Kate Mulgrew announced her return to the Star Trek universe to voice Janeway in Prodigy during a New York Comic Con virtual event in September. During the event, Mulgrew said, "I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

