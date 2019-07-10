There’s a Star Trek: The Next Generation Easter Egg on Picard’s New Dog

CBS All Access today revealed the official key art poster for Star Trek: Picard. The poster shows Jean-Luc Picard, played by the returning Patrick Stewart, standing next to a dog. The dog’s collar hides a special Star Trek: The Next Generation Easter egg that fans may have missed.

The dog’s collar has a tag in the shape of a Starfleet insignia, calling back to Picard’s former career as a Starfleet officer. Zooming in on the tag reveals “No. 1” inscribed into it. This is a reference to Picard’s nickname for his first officers, most notably Cmdr. Will Riker from their time services about the Enterprise. It seems the pup is Picard’s new second-in-command.

But what about Picard’s old Number One? Jonathan Frakes, who played Riker, will be back, but this time he’s behind the camera directing two episodes of the new CBS All Access series.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said when he revealed his involvement with the new series. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continued. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

Frakes has directed three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery so far — one in the first season and two in the second season — and is expected to return in the show’s third season.

CBS released the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard on the 25th anniversary of the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show began production in California in April.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut on CBS All Access in late 2019.