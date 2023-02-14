Star Trek: Picard Reveals Geordi La Forge's New Rank

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is bringing one of the biggest event storylines to the franchise. Picard's Final Seasons will bring back many of the main cast members/characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, for an epic new adventure saving the galaxy from a malicious new threat. The list of returning Star Trek: The Next Generation characters includes Worf (Michale Dorn), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Brent Spiner (returning as Data's evil "brother" Lore) and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton).

As the Star Trek: Picard Final Season premiere gets close, Star Trek has been peppering in new character detail reveals, which update fans on where the various TNG characters are now. One of the latest character bios revealed was that of Geordi La Forge – including his new rank within Starfleet:

"Commodore" Geordi La Forge will be the man we meet in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

(Photo: Paramount)

A new bio for Commodore Geordi La Forge reveals the following:

Born in 2335 to Edward and Silva La Forge in Mogadishu, Somalia, African Confederation, Earth. Born blind, La Forge used a Visual Instrument and Sensory Organ Replacement, or VISIOR, to see before receiving more advanced ocular implants, After meeting Captain Jean-Luc Picard while piloting a shuttle to an inspection, La Forge was initially assigned to the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D as the ship's helmsman. An expert in starship propulsion, he was soon promoted to Lt. Commander and served as Chief Engineer During his time aboard the Enterprise-D, La Forge became close friends with android officer Lt. Commander Data. Following the destruction of the Enterprise-D at Veridian III, La Forge again served as Chief Engineer aboard the Sovereign class U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E. Later, La Forge received the rank of Commodore and was given a series of special assignments by Starfleet Command. His daughters Sidney and Alandra La Forge also currently serve in Starfleet.

Longtime fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation are definitely raising eyebrows at these new details of Geordi La Forge's life in the 24th century. The Commodore ranking isn't necessarily all that much of a surprise, given Geordi's skills and work ethic within Starfleet; the bigger question fans have is who the mother of Geordi's two daughters will turn out to be. Geordi's (creepy?) crush Dr. Leah Brahms is a fan-fav guess – as is another one of Geordi's unrequited loves, Aquiel Uhnari.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will start streaming on Paramount+ on March 16th.