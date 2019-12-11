Star Trek: Picard Is IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Show of 2020

Star Trek: Picard has been named the most anticipated new show of 2020 by IMDB. CBS All Access‘s Picard appears ahead of Marvel’s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+, HBO’s The New POp, AMC’s The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, TNT’s Snowpiercer, CBS All Access’s The Stand, HBO’s The Outsider, DC Universe’s Stargirl, Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters, and The CW’s Katy keene. “Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of most popular movies by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb,” IMDB told TheWrap in a statement. “This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.”

Star Trek: Picard continues the story of Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Producer Alex Kurtzman has said that the series is a different experience than Star Trek: The Next Generation. “You know, we feel a tremendous responsibility to the fans who have loved [the Picard character], and Patrick himself, who took a massive leap of faith with us in choosing to come back and play Picard [after] he said he was done forever,” Kurtzman said. “He also said, ‘I want to make sure if I come back, if you loved TNG, you’ll feel we’re honoring it, but this is a very different experience.’ This is really a very different experience. It looks incredibly different, the kind of storytelling is different, but if you’re someone who’s never watched it at all, it’s been built for you to come into it and get to be dropped into this very emotional story about this captain who’s in the late stage of his life and is dealing with the sum total of all his choices.

“It also has an incredible new crew — incredible, to a person, they’re all so wonderful. And we have now started showing it to the studio, and they’re thrilled with it, so that gave us a lot more confidence that we’ve hit the mark. We’ve now watched five episodes with Patrick and he’s thrilled with it too. Because he was so happy with it, it makes us feel like it honored what we promised.”

Star Trek: Picard debuts January 23rd on CBS All Access.