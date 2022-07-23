Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Reveals First Look at Returning Next Generation Crew

The Star Trek: The Next Generation crew is back in Star Trek: Picard's third and final season. Today during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed the first look at the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Picard. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman revealed character portraits during the panel featuring the Next Generation crew: Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). They're joined by returning Picard characters Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd). The cast also introduces itself in a teaser video released online. You can find the portraits and teaser below.

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart as he reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played throughout seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, following the former Enterprise captain into the next phase of his life. The cast also includes LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Picard in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin are executive producers. Terry Matalas is the showrunner.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada, airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streams on Crave.

Seasons 1 and Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to debut on Paramount+ in 2023