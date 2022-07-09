Star Trek Announces Comic-Con 2022 Hall H Panel

Star Trek is beaming into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Paramount+ announced that the Star Trek Universe panel will take place in Hall H on Saturday, July 23rd from 12:45 – 2:15 p.m. PT. The panel will consist of back-to-back discussions featuring the stars and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, each moderated by Back to the Future and Howard the Duck star and Star Trek: Picard Season 2 director Lea Thompson. According to the press release, the panel will see the guests discussing the latest seasons of their respective series, teasing what's next, and will include "reveals" and "surprises."

The Star Trek: Picard panel features stars Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry. McFadden is one of the Star Trek: The Next Generation stars returning in Picard's third and final season.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks panel will feature the animated series' voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis. They'll be joined by creators Mike McMahen and executive producers Kurtzman and Roddenberry.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, and Celia Rose Gooding, along with recent addition Paul Wesley. The panel also features executive producers Henry Alonso Myers (who ComicBook.com recently spoke to about the show's first season finale), Kurtzman, and Roddenberry.

Star Trek will have other events taking place around Comic-Con. That includes 10 Forward: The Experience, location at 340 Fith Avenue in San Diego from July 21st to July 24th. Here's the description:

Step foot inside this one-of-a-kind immersive Star Trek experience with tasty food, intergalactic drinks, a multitude of photo opportunities and interactive activations. Walk away with exclusive merch you can only buy at the experience. All species are welcome to attend including Vulcans, Kelpians, Saurians, Cardassians, and Humans. The tickets for 10 FORWARD sold out quickly, but you can still purchase exclusive merch and enjoy a beverage outdoors in the official STARFLEET OUTPOST beer garden. Entry is first come, first served. Live long and prosper!

As part of the Summer of Sweet Revenge, Coolhaus will offer fans free Wrath of P'Khan flavored ice cream sandwiches via its truck in honor of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan's 40th anniversary. The truck can be found on Saturday, July 23, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., PT (or while supplies last) at Petco Park Interactive Zone at 100 Park Blvd in San Diego.

Star Trek will also have a place at Paramount+ interactive booth, where fans can take pictures and play games to win merchandise. The booth will be located on the show floor at booth #3529.