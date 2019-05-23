Star Trek: Picard’s First Trailer Has Fans Scared For Jean-Luc

At last, it is so. After a long wait, fans of Star Trek were just reunited with Jean-Luc Picard. The Starfleet icon will return to the small screen in Star Trek: Picard, and its first teaser trailer has gone live.

And as it turns out, fans are intrigued by what they’ve seen, and it is all thanks to Picard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, sites like Twitter and Reddit have been flooded with reactions to Star Trek: Picard. Both fans new and old are sounding off on the show’s super-short teaser, and they are excited to see Patrick Stewart appear before all is said and done.

Still, there are those who wish the trailer had more to do with Starfleet. The show’s first poster does allude to the organization as the Starfleet delta insignia can be easily seen. However, the teaser trailer doesn’t have any soldiers in uniform or visit the Starfleet headquarters.

However, Star Trek: Picard does allude to its lead and their tragic place within Starfleet. It sounds like a rescue mission went south for the captain, or rather ex-admiral, and it prompted Picard to retire. Now, fans are eager to learn more about the dark turn Picard’s career takes, and they’re not shying away from creating their own theories.

At this time, there are few concrete details available about Star Trek: Picard, but production on the series is well underway. Filming kicked off on the series back in April, and showrunner Alex Kurtzman has assured fans that everyone working on the project is an avid Trekkie.

“Everybody in that room loves Jean-Luc Picard very deeply, and obviously, the benefit that we have is that Jean-Luc Picard is in the room with us,” Kurtzman said during a recent press tour.

“And so, as we’re breaking story, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we live to the spirit, and to the character, and for the tone that Next Gen set, but also make it something very, very different in other ways?’ And Patrick was really clear with us from the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20 plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore.

So, are you going to tune into this Starfleet hero’s comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Trek: Picard series is expected to premiere in late 2019 on CBS All Access.

Time To Drink

The teaser trailer for @StarTrek: Picard featuring @SirPatStew looks incredible. I need a bottle of Chateau Picard pic.twitter.com/77WM67uykt — TΛNIN ΞHRΛMI (@TCorp) May 23, 2019

Vacation Time

It’s Been Too Long

Picard, the Grape Harvester

Excited! This could literally be just Picard picking grapes and I’d still watch it. https://t.co/YYzpPSi1vZ — Carl Goshert (@AgathoarnDoes) May 23, 2019

We’d Drink To It

Every fan deserves an opportunity to toast the show’s premiere with a glass of Picard 86′. Tell me what it’s going to take. Credit card in hand. https://t.co/H5qujxr9iV — Thomas R. Wood (@ModernWood) May 23, 2019

Picard Perfection

Just so good. Picard is perhaps the most perfect human depicted in a tv series. https://t.co/nA58GjCT63 — Cheeky MonkeyPicture (@ChkyMnkyPicture) May 23, 2019

Us IRL

Watching the Stark Trek: Picard teaser like… pic.twitter.com/zKPoSjs88P — Jim or Yaʻaqov, Iacomus, Xacobu and 詹姆斯 (@Yetimast) May 23, 2019

We’re Tuning In