Star Trek: Picard Trailer Turned Into a Viagra Commercial by Fan

On Thursday, CBS All Access released the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard. The new Star Trek series will see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series takes place decades after the finale of The Next Generation. Picard is an older man, having become an admiral and then left Starfleet. The trailer suggests Picard retired to a life tending his family’s vineyard in France. While most Star Trek fans saw the trailer for the call back to Next Generation’s finale that it was, others saw something else. An elderly man working in a picturesque setting reminded them of pharmaceutical commercials.

One of those fans, Gilbert Tang, took it upon them to turn the trailer into one of those commercial. Thus, by replacing the trailer’s voiceover, it becomes a Viagra commercial. You can watch it above.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told ComicBook.com at the TCA 2019 Winter Press Tour about the group of creatives working on the series. He also explained how the new show differs from Star Trek: The Next Generation. “Everybody in that room loves Jean-Luc Picard very deeply, and obviously, the benefit that we have is that Jean-Luc Picard is in the room with us,” Kurtzman said. “And so, as we’re breaking story, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we live to the spirit, and to the character, and for the tone that Next Gen set, but also make it something very, very different in other ways?’ And Patrick was really clear with us from the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20 plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore.

“And so, the question becomes, ‘What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that forced him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically?’ And those are the big questions that we’re asking.”

The new Star Trek series also stars Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd. Star Trek: Picard began filming in California in April. Hanelle Culpepper is directing the first two episodes. Stewart’s The Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes will direct the third and fourth episodes.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes has said of the series. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard coming to CBS All Access? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.