Star Trek: Prodigy Is Headed to Blu-ray

The crew fo the USS Protostar in Star Trek: Prodigy is beaming down to Blu-ray for the first time. Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment have announced that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD in January. The home media release collects the first 10 episodes of Star Trek's first-ever series aimed at younger viewers. The series follows a group of young characters who escape from a prison colony via a lost experimental Starfleet starship, the Protostar. With the help of an Emergency Training Hologram modeled on Kathryn Janeway, the famous captain of the USS Voyager seen in Star Trek: Voyager, the crew tries to make the journey toward Starfleet space and do some good along the way.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 collects the first half of Prodigy's first season (the second half is currently debuting new episodes weekly on Paramount+). In addition to bonus content on the Blu-ray, the package also comes with exclusive cards featuring key art from the series. The episodes included in the release are:

Lost and Found, Part I

Lost and Found, Part II

Starstruck

Dreamcatcher

Terror Firma

Kobayashi

First Con-tact

Time Amok

A Moral Star, Part 1

A Moral Star, Part 2

Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. CBS' Eye Animation Productions and Nickelodeon Animation produce the series with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, align with co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces, and serves as the creative lead. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs are co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). ComicBook.com has had the chance to speak to some of the cast about the big changes in recent episodes of the series.

"Well, as we kind of fleshed out the character and the sounds and all that with showrunners Kevin and Dan, they wanted to conjure this little creature kind of as a person, as a sentient, helpful person," Baker recalled while discussing Murf's recent transformation. "And I think they mentioned to me, 'Well, he's going to change. He's not just going to be a little blob or a little protoplasm that scuttles around and makes joyous sounds and sometimes does things where it's like, 'Did he mean to help? Because he just helped, but did he mean that?' and that he's going evolve and change."

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 goes on sale on January 3rd. You can pre-order the set now. New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.