Star Trek: Prodigy Midseason Trailer Reveals Borg Encounter and More

Today at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ debuted the midseason trailer for the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy. Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, along with new images from the coming episode. Additionally, the executive producers revealed that Ronny Cox has joined Star Trek: Prodigy in a recurring role, reprising his character Adm. Edward Jellico from Star Trek: The Next Generation, who was then Capt. Jellico. He is joining Billy Campbell, another returning Star Trek: The Next Generation guest star. You can see the first look at Jellico's return below along the with new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 midseason trailer.

Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its midseason hiatus on Thursday, October 27th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., and on Friday, October 28th in Latin America, Australia, Italy, and the U.K. New episodes of the 10-episode-long second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 debut weekly on Thursdays. The series will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland.

In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, "as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

Star Trek: Prodigy "follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the "Star Trek" franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents."

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

Star Trek: Prodigy returns to Paramount+ with new episodes on October 27th.