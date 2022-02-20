Star Trek: Prodigy: First Look at Toy Line From Playmates

Playmates Toys and Paramount Consumer Products have revealed the first look at the upcoming line of action figures based on the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. This reveal follows Playmates’ debut of its broader Star Trek toy line. Star Trek: Prodigy debuted on Paramount+ in 2021 and follows a crew of young aliens as they learn to work together while navigating the galaxy on a salvaged experimental Starfleet ship. Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios produce the series, which is streaming now exclusively on Paramount+ and airs on Nickelodeon. The series sees Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway.

The new Star Trek: Prodigy toy line brings Prodigy‘s characters to life in a new way. The launch lineup includes the following characters:

Dal R’El figure with Murf

Gwyndala

Jankom Pog

Hologram Janeway

Zero

Rok-Tahk (coming early 2023)

The figures are five inches tall. They’re created at a 1:14 scale and each features 14 points of articulation. They come in a new blister pack packaging styled exclusively for Star Trek: Prodigy.

“We are excited to be bringing Star Trek: Prodigy toys and accessories home to families for the first time. This new lineup we are unveiling is highly focused on playability — we want kids to take the toys out of the packaging and engage in imaginative play as if they were part of the Star Trek world themselves,” said Karl Aaronian, senior vice president, Playmates Toys, in a press release.

The Star Trek: Prodigy action figures will be available at online retailers beginning in October 2022. The toys will arrive in stores in spring 2023. New Star Trek: Prodigy ships, vehicles, and role-play toys are also being developed for release later in 2023.

Playmates previously produced Star Trek toys during the height of the franchise’s popularity in the 1990s. They created toys for Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and more. The new line of Star Trek toys is like a homecoming for fans still nostalgic for the days of collection Playmates action figures. The Prodigy line may allow them to pass on their love of collecting to a new generation of Star Trek fans.

Star Trek: Prodigy is currently on hiatus after its first 10 episodes, with 10 more episodes ready to debut later this year. The first 10 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy are streaming now on Paramount+.