Playmates Returns to Star Trek With New Action Figures, a Phaser Replica, and the Enterprise

Last year, Playmates Toys announced that they were returning to the Star Trek universe with a new toy line after a 12 year absence. Today, they made good on that promise with the debut of a wave of action figures and replicas that cover a wide range of Star Trek history. The collection includes toys based on The Original Series, The Next Generation, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Star Trek Discovery.

The Playmates action figures in the Star Trek lineup are 5-inches tall (1:14 scale) with 14 points of articulation and retro ’90s packaging. Discovery characters will include new Star Trek Universe blister cards. The breakdown of these figures can be found below with pre-order links followed by images in the gallery.

In addition to the action figures, Playmates Toys is also releasing an Original Series Phaser replica with lights, sounds, and retro packaging. To top it all off, there will be a massive 18-inch scale Original Series Enterprise vehicle – also with lights, sounds, and retro packaging.

Star Trek: The Original Series Phaser Replica ($29.99) – Buy at Entertainment Earth

Star Trek: The Original Series NCC-1701 Enterprise Vehicle ($49.99) – Buy at Entertainment Earth

The Playmates Star Trek Universe collection is available for pre-order now with a release date set for July 2022. Note that additional figures and accessories in Playmates Star Trek Universe collection will be announced later this year for an early 2023 launch.

The return of Star Trek Playmates Toys follows the debut of the CG-animated Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+, which is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It follows a crew of young aliens learning to work together as they explore the galaxy, searching for a better future. Though they know little of Starfleet and less about the ship they’ve commandeered, their adventures bring them closer and closer to achieving the ideals the Federation represents. You can check out more details about the series right here. The Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also expected to debut on Paramount+ starting on May 5th, 2022.

