Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals Recast Uhura, Nurse Chapel, and Classic Uniforms In Cast Video

During Wednesday’s Star Trek Day event, Paramount+ revealed which characters the previously announced Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun will play, as well as newly announced cast member Bruce Horak. There are some familiar names among the listed characters, including Nyota Uhura, Nurse Christine Chapel, Dr. M’Benga, and a member of the Noonien-Singh family. They join series stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock). The series occurs after the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, which introduced Mount, Romijn, and Peck, but before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Who is on the Enterprise’s crew in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? Here’s the cast list:

Jess Bush is Nurse Christine Chapel

Christina Chong is La’an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding is Cadet Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M’Benga

Bruce Horak is Hemmer

The announcement came during the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel during the Star Trek Day celebration. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel included series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, and co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers in a discussion moderated by host Mica Burton.

According to the official synopsis, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on when Captain Christopher Pike was at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman from a story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The remaining Star Trek Day celebration panels are available to live-stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page in the U.S. The Star Trek Day panel schedule is available at StarTrek.com/Day. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. In Canada, it will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave.