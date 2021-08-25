Star Trek Day 2021 Plans Announced By Paramount+

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from Star Trek Day, the anniversary of the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. Since that first day on September 8, 1966, Star Trek has grown into a global phenomenon — and this year, it will be celebrating Star Trek Day in absolute style. On Wednesday, September 8th at 8:30 PM/7:30 PM CT, Paramount+ will be holding a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day, providing two hours of new content tied to the various aspects of the franchise. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found here.

Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the “Star Trek” Universe, “legacy moments” with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The event will also see Jeff Russo, the composer of the main themes of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, conducting a live orchestra.

You can find a list of the panels below:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan

STAR TREK: PICARD, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the PICARD season one finale.

RODDENBERRY LEGACY PANEL, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry’s son and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), LeVar Burton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) and George Takei (“Star Trek: The Original Series”), as they discuss the “Star Trek” creator’s indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

In addition, the “legacy moments” will feature appearances from Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise, Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager, George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series, and LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Additionally, the day will include the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign, which will donate $1 for every person who tweets the titular hashtag. The money will be donated and divided equally by Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice, the arts and innovation. Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation are also partnering on a new global campaign to engage fans in honoring the legacy of Gene Roddenberry, which will launch on September 8th.

The day will also allow fans to utilize a special "STARTREKDAY20" coupon code for the official Star Trek web store, which will provide 20% off sitewide. The store will also feature a curated Star Trek Day collection.

As mentioned above, Star Trek Day 2021 will kick off on Wednesday, September 8th.