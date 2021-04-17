Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Crew Quarantining After Guest Star Tests COVID-19 Positive

✖

According to a Deadline report, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew members are quarantining after a guest star tested posted for COVID-19. The incident shouldn't affect the show's production schedule as the actor, believed to have been coming from Vancouver, was checked before arriving on set. As such, they only came into contact with a handful of staff during a fitting ahead of filming. Those staff members are in quarantine, but the incident, having been caught by CBS's pandemic filming protocols, is not expected to impact the Star Trek spinoff show's production scheduled. The series began filming in Toronto in March.

Set for Paramount+, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is spinning off of Star Trek: Discovery. The new show will have a more episodic format than other modern Star Trek series and visuals inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series.

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner/executive producer Akiva Goldsman in a press release announcing the start of production. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said co-showrunner/executive producer Henry Alonso Myers. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds occurs during the years Captain Christopher Pike was at the USS Enterprise's helm. The series stars fan favorites from the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere based on a story he co-wrote with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode.

