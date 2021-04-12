Star Trek: Strange New Worlds To Have Starfleet Uniforms, Enterprise Sets Inspired By Original Series

✖

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was the one in-production Star Trek show that didn't have anything to share during last week's First Contact Day celebration, but co-creator and co-showrunner Akiva Goldman had some interesting news for fans eagerly awaiting the continued adventures of Captain Pike, Mr. Spock, and Number One. In a new interview, Goldsman says that the look of the USS Enterprise and the crew's Starfleet uniforms will be different from how they appeared in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two and Star Trek: Short Treks, being more inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series. This is in part because of increased focus on the Enterprise given that it's the primary setting of the show, and in part, because Strange New Worlds is freer to lean into The Original Series' aesthetic since it's not a part of Discovery.

"It's a fine line because obviously we want to keep continuity with the storytelling and the style, but we also want Strange New Worlds to be a different show," Goldsman tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It's not Discovery. There are a few more reach-backs (to The Original Series) and the uniforms have been adjusted slightly, the sets are slightly different. Remember the Enterprise existed as a little piece of [the show Discovery] but now it's its own object. When you close your eyes and think of the key sets and situations that you think of The Original Series, that's what we're looking to do."

Goldsman also revealed that Strange New Worlds is the kind of show he thought he'd be making when I signed up to work on Star Trek: Discovery. Once the Enterprise crew were cast in Discovery, he knew it was only a matter of time before the spinoff happened.

"There are few things I will take credit for in the Star Trek universe, but this is actually one of them," he says. When [executive producer] Alex Kurtzman called about [joining the Discovery team], I was wildly envious of any involvement in Star Trek because I love it so much — my very first Star Trek convention was in 1975. I had no idea what his show was about, so I went online and I started reading that it was clearly going to be about Captain Pike and Number One. So that's what I thought I was going to join. Then I got there and it couldn't have had less to do with Captain Pike and Number One. So I started agitating for them because the timelines overlapped with Discovery and the Enterprise was out there. When the Enterprise appeared at the end of the season one, and once Anson [Mount] and Rebecca [Romijn] and Ethan [Peck] started living those characters in season two, it sort of became this wonderful inevitability."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now filming its first season for Paramount+.