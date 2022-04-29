Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Opening Titles Released

✖





Star Trek: Strange New Worlds released the full opening titles and fans are excited about the new footage. There's a definite retro vibe about the clip, as Strange New Worlds is leaning into the nostalgia for classic Trek in a real way. Anson Mount delivers Captain Pike's "These are the voyages…" with such aplomb. Seeing the Enterprise take flight and zoom through the star never really gets old. Even the music is a noticeable riff on the original theme. The future can wait for this show, because we all know what's coming next. Comicbook.com couldn't help but ask about Pike's knowledge of his eventual fate. One of the wildest moments of early Star Trek: Discovery is when the captain had to confront the future. Mount had a lot to say about the subject.

"I'm a fairly practical actor," Mount began, "I think I spend more time thinking about how can I bring my life experience into my work rather than worrying that my work is going to affect me. I think that the great American myth of actors is that we are some sort of shaman that channel alternate personalities, and we can be affected greatly by our work and it's just bull**** to be honest."

These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise... Here's your first look at the opening titles from #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds! pic.twitter.com/090MUm2Nbd — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 29, 2022

"But to answer the other part of your question," Mount added. "Pike's very clear vision of his future is something that we wanted to face head-on and make a part of the development of the show rather than just kind of, 'Oh, that's a difficult plot point, let's just steer around that.' Really, what does it do to a person, particularly a leader who's in charge of hundreds of lives that serve under him? Can you be an effective leader? Is this going to affect your judgment in any way? So, it's a big part of season one."

Here's how Paramount is describing the new series: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The all-new series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, and features recurring guest star Bruce Horak as Hemmer."

