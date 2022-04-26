Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2022

May is just around the corner and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to streaming services like Paramount+. On Tuesday, the Paramount streaming service shared the upcoming "View From the Peak" newsletter with its subscribers, revealing exactly what will be added to its roster throughout May. Between beloved films and new TV originals, there is quite a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Paramount+ is kicking off the month of May with the addition of several popular movies. May 2nd will see three films from the fan-favorite Mission: Impossible franchise make their way to the service, alongside Mean Girls, Footloose, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Scary Movie, Saving Private Ryan, The Addams Family, Raising Arizona, and many more.

As far as originals go, May will see new episodes of Halo and The Offer arriving on a weekly basis, following their April debuts. On May 5th, Star Trek fans will get to begin yet another adventure with the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ May additions below!