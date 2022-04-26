Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2022
May is just around the corner and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to streaming services like Paramount+. On Tuesday, the Paramount streaming service shared the upcoming "View From the Peak" newsletter with its subscribers, revealing exactly what will be added to its roster throughout May. Between beloved films and new TV originals, there is quite a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.
Paramount+ is kicking off the month of May with the addition of several popular movies. May 2nd will see three films from the fan-favorite Mission: Impossible franchise make their way to the service, alongside Mean Girls, Footloose, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Scary Movie, Saving Private Ryan, The Addams Family, Raising Arizona, and many more.
As far as originals go, May will see new episodes of Halo and The Offer arriving on a weekly basis, following their April debuts. On May 5th, Star Trek fans will get to begin yet another adventure with the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ May additions below!
May 2
50 First Dates
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cabaret
Days Of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mr. Mom
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks Of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine, & Ours
May 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere
May 20
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premieres
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premieres