Star Trek: Enterprise (Photo: ViacomCBS) Tomatometer: 55% Synopsis: Set in the mid-22nd century, over 100 years before James T. Kirk helmed the famous vessel, this installment of the Star Trek franchise is set on the Enterprise NX-01 -- the first Earth starship capable of warp 5 -- and explores the history of the interplanetary upheaval that eventually leads to the formation of the Federation. Critical consensus (Season 1): While some may find Star Trek: Enterprise a welcome return to a familiar universe, it's equally as likely to repel those uninterested in mining stories from the franchise's past.

Star Trek: Voyager (Photo: CBS) Tomatometer: 76% Synopsis: Kathryn Janeway is the captain of a starship that is lost in space and must travel across an unexplored region of the galaxy to find its way back home. On its way, the crew encounters different species they must deal with, but find that all their adventures only make them long for home. Critical consensus (Season 1): Star Trek: Voyager breaks the Star Trek mold with a brand new final frontier and the fierce leadership of the franchise's first female captain.

Star Trek: The Original Series (Photo: Paramount) Tomatometer: 80%



Synopsis: The iconic series Star Trek follows the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as it completes its missions in space in the 23rd century. Captain James T. Kirk -- along with half-human/half-Vulcan science officer Spock, ship Dr. "Bones" McCoy, Ensign Pavel Chekov, communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura, helmsman Lt. Hikaru Sulu and chief engineer Lt. Cmdr. Montgomery "Scotty" Scott -- confront strange alien races, friendly and hostile alike, as they explore unknown worlds.



Critical consensus (Season 1): An optimistic ode to humanity, Star Trek may look dated, but its gadgetry and solid storytelling solidify its place as one of pop culture's most enduring franchises.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Photo: Paramount) Tomatometer: 83%



Star Trek: Lower Decks (Photo: Paramount) Tomatometer: 83%



Synopsis: Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi must keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The ship's bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman, Commander Jack Ransom, Lieutenant Shaxs, and Doctor T'Ana. This is the second animated spin-off in the franchise after 1973-74's Star Trek: The Animated Series, but has a decidedly more adult tone and humor. Critical consensus (Season 1): Fun, but not very bold, Lower Decks flips the script on Star Trek regulation just enough to stand out in the franchise, if not the greater animation landscape.

Star Trek: Discovery (Photo: Paramount) Tomatometer: 86%



Synopsis: Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of Star Trek: Discovery begins roughly a decade before Captain Kirk's five-year mission -- as portrayed in the original Star Trek from the 1960s -- and a century [after] the events of Star Trek: Enterprise. The series follows the crew of the USS Discovery as they encounter new worlds and civilizations, delving into familiar themes and expanding upon an incident that has been talked about within the franchise's universe, but never fully explored. Critical consensus (Season 1): Although it takes an episode to achieve liftoff, Star Trek: Discovery delivers a solid franchise installment for the next generation -- boldly led by the charismatic Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Picard (Photo: Paramount+) Tomatometer: 86% Synopsis: Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus -- steps into the next chapter of his life. Critical consensus (Season 1): Anchored by the incomparable Patrick Stewart, Picard departs from standard Starfleet protocol with a slower, serialized story, but like all great Star Trek it tackles timely themes with grace and makes for an exciting push further into the final frontier.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Photo: Paramount) Tomatometer: 91%



Synopsis: A spinoff of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine is set on a space station near the planet Bajor. This time, Commander Benjamin Sisko is in charge of a diverse crew. But unlike other Star Trek series, there's no USS Enterprise to help them. Sisko and the crew must fight off rival alien species who want control of Deep Space Nine because of its strategic position close to a wormhole, which allows speedy travel to the far reaches of space. Critical consensus (Season 1): Deep Space Nine's first season lays the groundwork for what could be the grittiest Star Trek series yet.

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Photo: Paramount) Tomatometer: 91%



Synopsis: Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the 24th century. Instead of Capt. James Kirk, a less volatile and more mature Capt. Jean-Luc Picard heads the crew of various humans and alien creatures in their adventures in space -- the final frontier.



Critical consensus (Season 1): It may never be the original series, but with an exciting new mission and an expansive ensemble, Star Trek: The Next Generation proves to be an engaging introduction to a bold new final frontier.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Photo: Paramount+) Tomatometer: 93%



Synopsis: A motley crew of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar; taking control of the ship, they must learn to work together as they make their way towards the Alpha Quadrant.



Critical consensus (Season 1): (None yet)