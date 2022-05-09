Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 2 Photos, Clip Released

Paramount+ has released new photos and a clip previewing the upcoming second episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The highly-anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spinoff debuted last week with its premiere episode, suitably titled "Strange New Worlds." It proved a hit with fans who now anticipate the show's second episode, "Children of the Comet. Paramount+ released photos, seen below, featuring the core trio Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Science Officer Sock (Ethan Peck), as well as Cadet Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak). You can see all of the new photos below.

Paramount also released a new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second episode during last week's episode of The Ready Room. You can see that embedded below.

Henry Alonso Myers and Sarah Tarkoff wrote "Children of the Comet." Maja Vrvilo directs the episode. Here's the synopsis:

While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet's icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team try to unlock the relic's secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.