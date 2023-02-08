Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Adds a 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook Option

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in December, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment announced that the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds would be available to own in Blu-ray, DVD, and limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook editions on March 21st. You'll notice that a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edtion wasn't among these options, which is perplexing because it's streaming on Paramount+ in 4K. Naturally, that didn't sit well with Trek fans who were loving this show, but the good news is that the 4K-shaped hole in the lineup will be filled on May 16th, and it will come wrapped in a fancy SteelBook of its own.

You can pre-order the 4K edition of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 1 here on Amazon for $58.99, and a pre-order discount is likely. Amazon will automatically apply the biggest discount to your pre-order, so you'll be covered there. Note that the Blu-ray and DVD editions have 12% discounts at the time of writing. A breakdown of special features included with the releases can be found below.

PIKE'S PEAK (Exclusive) – Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season.

WORLD BUILDING – Led by Production Designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season's production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show.

EXPLORING NEW WORLDS (Exclusive) – Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to life with writers, cast and crew.,

COMMENTARY: ANSON MOUNT & AKIVA GOLDSMAN – STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Exclusive)

DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)

GAG REEL (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One reveals the years when Capt. Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The stars returning fan-favorite guest stars from Star Trek: Discovery Season 2: Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The show follows the characters on their adventures in the years before Capt. Kirk took command of the Enterprise.