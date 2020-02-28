Star Trek’s William Shatner Acknowledges Five-Year Anniversary of Leonard Nimoy’s Death

February 27th marked the five year anniversary of Leonard Nimoy's death, the iconic actor known for playing Spock in Star Trek. Nimoy passed away at age 83, leaving behind an unmatched legacy. Many people took to social media yesterday to honor the actor, including Nimoy's daughter, Julie. Julie's tweet about her father was shared by William Shatner, who is best known for starring alongside Nimoy as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. In addition to the retweet, Shatner also made a post of his own in which he wrote "5 years" along with a sad emoji.

After Nimoy's death, there was some controversy surrounding the fact that Shatner did not attend his former co-star's funeral. In Shatner's 2016 book, Leonard, Shatner said he hadn't spoken to Nimoy for five years before his death. This was after Shatner filmed Nimoy without permission for the Star Trek documentary, The Captains. Shatner addressed his absence at Nimoy's funeral in his recent memoir, Live Long And...What I Learned Along the Way. "It was made clear to me that I was not welcome at his funeral," Shatner wrote. "That was painful." You can check out Shatner's latest tweet below:

Here's Julie Nimoy's latest tweet:

5 yrs ago today my loving & wonderful dad @TheRealNimoy passed away. Dad, your gift for reaching others and making an impact still thrives. @nimoycopdfilm continues your mission to create awareness around COPD and prevention. Love you and miss you always ❤️. #LLAP #COPD pic.twitter.com/ppN47rfIpD — Julie Nimoy (@JulieNimoy) February 27, 2020

ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner in 2019 and when asked about resurrecting James T. Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard, he didn't seem eager.

"That word, 'resurrect.' That's a key word," he said. "You'd have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily -- I don't know what Patrick [Stewart] is doing. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It's a physical wrecker, it's a mental wrecker, and it's a homewrecker 'cause you're working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se."

