The Orville Headed to New York Comic Con

The Orville is setting a course for New York Comic Con. Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy will hold a panel at New York Comic Con 2019 on Sunday, October 6th. The panel takes place at 3:15 p.m. on the main stage of the Javits Center. This will be the first major event for The Orville since San Diego Comic-Con, where MacFarlane revealed that the series will make the jump from FOX to streaming exclusively on Hulu in its third season, which is expected to debut in 2020. Here’s the description for The Orville‘s New York Comic Con panel:

“Emmy-nominated series The Orville is back for season 3 and heading to New York! Join the dynamic crew of the U.S.S. Orville: Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson & Chad L. Coleman and Executive Producers David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar & Brannon Braga to celebrate the show and learn about its exciting, new adventures on Hulu!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and FOX Broadcasting Company, now FOX Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years,” MacFarlane said in a statement made after the show’s jump to Hulu was announced. “My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and FOX Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together,” said MacFarlane in a press release.

“Fox Entertainment has been a fantastic home for The Orville and their willingness to support the show’s move to Hulu is incredibly appreciated; they really are great partners to us on so many shows and this is one more example. We’re thrilled as a studio to find this creative solution which is so meaningful to Seth and keeps the show on track to continue entertaining its millions of fans,” said Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox Television.

“We know our viewers are huge fans of The Orville, along with many of Seth MacFarlane‘s groundbreaking hit shows, and we can’t wait to bring Season 3 to them exclusively on the platform,” said Craig Erwich, SVP Content Development, Hulu. “Hulu is a home for the world’s most sought-after creative talent, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome Seth and the entire cast and creative team of The Orville to our Hulu Originals slate.”

Are you excited for The Orville at New YOrk Comic Con? Let us know what you think in the comments.