Star Wars' Mark Hamill, Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Face Off in Uber Eats Commercial

Uber Eats has orchestrated what may be the greatest sci-fi crossover ever. The new Uber Eats commercial features Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, and Patrick Stewart, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek. It isn't an official crossover, but it may be the closest thing fans ever get to one. In the commercial, the American Hamill and the British Stewart play up their cultural differences. Hamill wields a baseball bat. Stewart carries a cricket bat. They pronounce "tomato" differently. Stewart then tells Hamill that daddy isn't going to save him. Hamill appears to fumble his retort, claiming that he is his daddy. You can watch the video above.

Hamill's time playing Luke Skywalker came to an apparent end in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in Star Wars' Skywalker saga. On the other hand, Stewart returned to his role as Jean-Luc Picard earlier this year in the first season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. Stewart will reprise the role again in the streaming show's second season in 2021.

In July, Stewart spoke about the defining moments of his return in the first season of Picard, singling out scenes he shared with his former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars. “It was a scene where Marina was talking to me about Soji and talking to me about me, and so forth. Long speech,” Stewart said. “And she did it so brilliantly. It was one of those moments which happens, I think, to all actors when I stopped being in a scene and was simply an audience admiring what was going on in front of me. I thought her work was brilliant.f

“The other one was almost the penultimate scene of the season when I was alone with Data in a strange, rather grim, grey room. And we were talking about his life and what he expressed as the one thing that he most missed in his life was knowing that he would die. Because of my relationship with Brent, which is very special, as are my relationships with the entire crew of the Enterprise, my principle colleagues, and there was a moment in that scene where I had to stand up out of the chair and prepare to leave the room knowing what I had agreed to do, the last thing I would do to help Data. And I had to turn and say ‘Goodbye, Commander.’ We did that shot several times because I’d get to my mark and I couldn’t say it because it was just too emotional."

The entire Skywalker saga, and all other Star War content, is streaming now on Disney+. Star Trek: Picard's first season and all of Star Trek television is streaming now on CBS All Access.