William Shatner Is Having His Personality Copied Into an AI

✖

As Star Trek star William Shatner turns 90, he's signing up as a brand ambassador for StoryFile, a company focused on artificial intelligence. Shatner will become the first person to use a new program called StoryFile Life to create "an AI-powered interactive conversational video so family and friends can interact with him for years to come." Shatner's StoryFile profile, which uses AI and the company's proprietary technology Conversa, will be made available for the public to interact with on internet-connected devices in May. “This is for all my children and all my children's children and all my children's loved ones and all the loved ones of the loved ones,” Shatner said in a press release. “That's my gift to you down through time.”

Shatner recording his StoryFile conversation at the StoryFile studio in Los Angeles using the company's AI platform. You can watch a behind-the-scenes video of the recording here.

“William Shatner is going where no one has gone before,” said StoryFile Co-Founder & CEO Heather Maio-Smith. “Generations in the future will be able to have a conversation with him. Not an avatar, not a deep fake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work. This changes the trajectory of the future – of how we experience life today, and how we share those lessons and stories for generations to come.”

StoryFile Life launches in June. According to the company, the program brigns a new type of interactive storytelling that "will change how we remember, how we interact, how we share stories, how we teach future generations, and how we learn." The technology used in the program includes the patented “Artificially Intelligent Interactive Memories System” on Conversa, using natural language processing and other technologies.

“At StoryFile, we believe every person’s story matters,” said StoryFile Co-Founder Stephen Smith. “Who better to show the world how StoryFile Life works than, William Shatner, a man the world knows for stretching our imaginations about the future and life in this universe and beyond. A man who has always generously shared the highs and lows with us, and who has mastered the art of storytelling.”

StoryFile has used its Conversa and technology platform on projects in conjunction with Time magazine and Microsoft. The company debuted the first AI Santa Claus last Christmas

What do you think of William Shatner creating an AI profile of his personality? Let us know in the comments section.