Star Trek's William Shatner Turns 90

Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner turns 90 years old today. With a 70-year career in show business to his name, including his iconic Star Trek role as Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise, Shatner has a legion of fans and friends in the industry. Those fans and friends are heading to Twitter to celebrate the actor's birthday, sharing photos and memories and well wishes. They've even gotten William Shatner's name trending as the actor officially becomes a nonagenarian. Keep reading to see some of what folks are saying about William Shatner on his 90th birthday.

Shatner will celebrate his birthday in a few months by participating in a two-day event at the Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour site in Ticonderoga, New York. The exhibit is well known to Star Trek fans for its replica of the bridge set where Shatner sat as Kirk in Star Trek. The two-day event begins on July 23rd, with the COVID-19 mask and social distancing rules still in effect. The Star Trek: The Original Series: Set Tour website has additional information.

Are you celebrating Shatner's birthday, maybe with some Star Trek? Let us know how in the comments sections.