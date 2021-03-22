Star Trek's William Shatner Turns 90
Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner turns 90 years old today. With a 70-year career in show business to his name, including his iconic Star Trek role as Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise, Shatner has a legion of fans and friends in the industry. Those fans and friends are heading to Twitter to celebrate the actor's birthday, sharing photos and memories and well wishes. They've even gotten William Shatner's name trending as the actor officially becomes a nonagenarian. Keep reading to see some of what folks are saying about William Shatner on his 90th birthday.
Shatner will celebrate his birthday in a few months by participating in a two-day event at the Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour site in Ticonderoga, New York. The exhibit is well known to Star Trek fans for its replica of the bridge set where Shatner sat as Kirk in Star Trek. The two-day event begins on July 23rd, with the COVID-19 mask and social distancing rules still in effect. The Star Trek: The Original Series: Set Tour website has additional information.
Are you celebrating Shatner's birthday, maybe with some Star Trek? Let us know how in the comments sections.
Ed Asner
Welcome to club 90 @WilliamShatner. I hope it’s a wonderful day.— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 22, 2021
Brent Spiner
Happy Birthday to that great trio. William Shatner, Michael Westmore and Stephen Sondheim!— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 22, 2021
Julie Carmen
HAPPY HEALTHY 90th BIRTHDAY to @WilliamShatner #BOTD #WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/UkWdvsiU2W— Julie Carmen (@JulieCarmen3) March 22, 2021
LeVar Burton
Happy Birthday, @WilliamShatner!— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 22, 2021
You have been and will always will be a family member to us all! pic.twitter.com/iZn9PSPwIX
Robert Picardo
Happy Birthday to a legend, @WilliamShatner . pic.twitter.com/Axu97xc9dH— Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) March 22, 2021
Neil deGrasse Tyson
The imitable @WilliamShatner just completed his 90th trip around the Sun.
That’s 52,600,000,000 miles — a distance that Warp Factor 1 gets you in about three days.
Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/U8AytgvsTs— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 22, 2021
Peyton Reed
Happy 90th Birthday to the great @WilliamShatner! Thanks for not making fun of me 30 years ago on the set of Universal Studios’ “Star Trek Screen Test Adventure”, one of my earliest directing jobs. It would’ve been so easy. (Wait, ARE you making fun of me in this photo?) pic.twitter.com/YUXn2JCNjT— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) March 22, 2021
Jonathan Frakes
Happy 90th to the invincible @WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/6rWWPQ4tBc— Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) March 22, 2021
Mark Gatiss
Oh Captain, my Captain! A very happy 90th birthday to the one and only @WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/yiSASNxRuK— Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) March 22, 2021
Marie Osmond
Happy 90th Birthday to my TV crush #CaptainKirk @WilliamShatner!! ♥️♥️♥️ Hope you have the best day ever! 🥰🎈🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/SjcAjPxGmm— Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) March 22, 2021