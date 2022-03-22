Star Trek Fans Celebrate William Shatner’s 91st Birthday

Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner turns 91 years old today and Star Trek fans are celebrating. Shatner has enjoyed a 70-year career in entertainment, including his iconic role in Star Trek originating the character of Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise. He’s also had an eventful year, becoming the oldest person ever in space by joining a Blur Origin flight, seeing movement on a , and welcoming new Kirk actor Paul Wesley. Shatner has a dedicated fanbase and friends in the industry who are celebrating his birthday on social media today. Keep reading to see some of what folks are saying about William Shatner on his 91st birthday.

Shatner felt euphoric after his spaceflight. He tried to express that sentiment after landing while speaking to Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

“It was so moving to me,” he said immediately after landing. “This experience is something unbelievable… I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened … it’s extraordinary.”

Prime Video further delved into Shatner’s experience with a documentary titled Shatner in Space. It is streaming now.

Are you celebrating Shatner’s birthday, maybe with some Star Trek? Let us know how in the comments sections.

Um…