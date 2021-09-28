William Shatner’s TekWar Reboot In the Works

William Shatner’s TekWar is getting a reboot. Following yesterday’s news that a , Deadline reports that a similar project is underway for another ’90s sci-fi series. William Shatner’s Shatner Universe and Pure Imagination Studios are developing a mixed-reality adult animated series based on Shatner’s sci-fi property. Matt Michnovetz is writing the series. Michnovetz’s credits include Star Wars: The Clone Wars and 24, a solid resume for rebooting a sci-fi thriller. Shatner created TekWar as a series of sci-fi novels, which were ghost-written by author Ron Goulart. The series proved popular enough to warrant spinoff comics and video games, leading to live-action television movies and an Emmy-nominated television series, with Shatner appearing.

TekWar takes place in 2043, which was more than 50 years in the future when Putnam began publishing the novels. The story follows former Los Angeles police detective Jake Cardigan, framed for selling an illegal bio-digital microchip that works like a mind-altering drug. The chip is especially dangerous as it could become a virus that would spread and destroy society.

The pitch for the new TekWar series is that it is a mixed-reality show. That means that, while the creators aim for it to be enjoyable on its own, viewers can participate in the show, using mobile device apps to further immerse themselves in TekWar‘s universe and story. The producers see this as the first step towards building a “real-time multiverse” around Shatner’s creation.

“We are very excited to work with the legendary William Shatner to reimagine the world of TekWar at a post-pandemic time,” said John P. Roberts, Pure Imagination’s Chief Content Officer. “TekWar was truly ahead of it’s time envisioning a future filled with AI and the world of simulated reality. It’s becoming our reality now and we’re excited to build a storyverse around it.”

“We want to do something that hasn’t been done before. Who better to do that with than one of the greatest legends in the sci-fi universe,” said Joshua Wexler, Pure Imagination’s Chief Executive of Fun. “The world and story of TekWar transcends traditional linear media and has the potential to be experienced on multiple entertainment platforms, some that exist today and some we’ll have to invent, and we can’t wait to get started.”

“My association with Pure Imagination is beyond my sheer imagination,” said Shatner. “Imagine bringing to life this wonderful character in a variety of ways, so technologically advanced. This is the future and I am looking forward to it.”

Shatner is keeping busy. The Star Trek star is reportedly plotting a real-life trip into space.

