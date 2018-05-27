‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Donald Glover Fans Take Over Donald Trump Page on Reddit

In case you haven’t noticed, Donald Glover is huge right now. The multi-talented artist has a lot going on, but it’s his role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story that has fans buzzing at the moment so much so that they’ve taken over a popular Donald Trump page on Reddit.

That’s right, Glover fans have taken the popular r/thedonald subreddit that was previously devoted to Donald Trump and turned it into what is now a community devoted to anyone named Donald, but especially Donald Glover. Confused? Not sure what’s happening here? Let’s break it down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The subreddit r/thedonald is, itself, a subreddit of a subreddit. An offshoot of the much larger The_Donald forum, this smaller forum has around 16,000 members and was started largely as a backup before turning into a meme hub of sorts. Until Glover fans took over. Almost a week ago, the community shifted to what one Redditor said was its “true purpose”

Card

“The Sub has embraced its true purpose, celebrating the best Donald there is. He’s beautiful. He’s talented. He don’t talk soft (that’s that other guy). He’s crass. He says what’s on his mind. He rose from practically nothing. The great Don Glover. Amen,” a poster going by “MetalIsDeadAndSoAmI” wrote.

Of course, there are those posting about more than just Glover, too. Other Donalds are also accepted as topics of conversation — there’s a push right now for some discussion of Donald Duck for example — but interestingly those wanting to talk about Trump are finding it a little more difficult for their discussions to gain traction. A recent post attempted to start a conversation about an article about propaganda only for the comments to quickly note that the post had nothing to do with “The One True Donald… Mr. Glover.”

This Glover fan takeover of the subreddit isn’t the first time fans have hijacked a subreddit. Last year, Arrow fans opted to express their displeasure with Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak getting married by changing the sub from supporting The CW series to backing Netflix’s Punisher instead. The sub eventually shifted back to Arrow.

As for the fate of r/thedonald, it appears it may stay firmly Team Donald Glover for a while. While some had hoped that the moderator would return and shift the sub back to being pro-Trump, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The top post on the sub is from the moderator telling members “Do(nald) whatever you want have fun.”

What do you think about the Donald Glover takeover of “The Donald” subreddit? Let us know in comments below!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters.

[ H/T: Polygon ]