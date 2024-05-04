Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals New Poster

Star Wars: The Acolyte decided to shake things up on Star Wars Day with a new trailer and a poster. A morning that was already buzzing with Star Wars content on social media has now morphed into fans cheering the new trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte. All of the principal cast is there including Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. With this show occurring so early in the Star Wars timeline, viewers get to meet a lot more Jedi this time around.

However, Stenberg's villain is looking to cut those numbers down where they stand. There's also the fact of the mysterious masked Force user that arrives near the end of that trailer to do battle with Lee Jung-jae and those horrified Jedi. (For what it's worth, our money is on that being the first massive Sith rebirth that accelerates the downfall of our noble heroes in time for things to completely hit the fan in the Prequel Trilogy…) There's a lot of freshness to Star Wars: The Acolyte and that makes all of these new drops exciting to experience. Check out the poster for yourself right here!

Star Wars: The Acolyte Honors All Eras Of Star Wars

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

With Star Wars: The Acolyte taking place in The High Republic, the canvas is a lot more open for the creative team to spread their wings. Such an idea makes Leslie Headland very excited. She told Total Film that her approach to the Disney+ series was to include as much Star Wars as possible. So, expect elements from all across the franchise to pop-up in unexpected and delightful ways when The Acolyte streams on Disney+. This has remained a fun element of the current era of Star Wars. Creators can sift through untold tomes of ideas to make their own shows or movies. While paying respect to, and rewarding longterm fans for their investment.

Headland told the site, "It's a show packed with everything I wanted to explore: I wanted EU [Expanded Universe] stuff in there, references to the original trilogy, The Phantom Menace, the Disney sequels… it's absolutely packed. Because you never know, you may not get the chance again."

"[Cinematographer] Chris [Teague] and I talked a lot about honoring George Lucas' camera moves," the showruner continued. "I would say the original trilogy became our touchpoint for how to craft the world, while the Episode I-ness of the show is a bit more thematic."

Star Wars: The Acolyte Quickly Approaches

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s new live-action series is set to cause quite a stir. Here's what they have to say about it: "In "Star Wars: The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

Star Wars: The Acolyte begins the journey towards the end June 4, exclusively on Disney+.

