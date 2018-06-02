Hot Toys ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Han Solo Mudtrooper Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys’ first sixth scale figure from Solo: A Star Wars Story was Han Solo, naturally. Hot Toys’ second figure from Solo: A Star Wars Story is also Han Solo, naturally. However, this is the Mudtrooper version of Han Solo, so – totally different.

The Hot Toys MMS493 Solo: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Han Solo (Mudtrooper) figure is based on Han Solo’s stint as a corporal with the 224th Imperial Armored Division, and it will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, June 1st. The figure features the same head sculpt from the previous Han Solo figure, along with his Mudtrooper gear, a blaster rifle, and a figure stand. The full list of features can be found below.

A head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

One (1) interchangeable brown color hair sculpture with magnetic feature

One (1) newly designed Mudtrooper helmet with detachable goggles and detailed face mask (wearable on head sculpt)

Highly detailed rebreather pack with detachable parts

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable black-colored gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fist

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding rifle

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly designed and finely crafted Mudtrooper dark green-colored chest armor

One (1) dark green-colored long sleeve shirt with weathering effect

One (1) red-colored bicep armor for upper right arm

One (1) black-colored Mudtrooper belt

One (1) pair of grey-colored pants with weathering effect

One (1) pair of dark green-colored armored boots with weathering effect

One (1) dark green-colored double layer cape

Weapon:

One (1) articulated blaster rifle

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate with graphic card

