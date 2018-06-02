Hot Toys ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Han Solo Mudtrooper Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys’ first sixth scale figure from Solo: A Star Wars Story was Han Solo, naturally. Hot Toys’ second figure from Solo: A Star Wars Story is also Han Solo, naturally. However, this is the Mudtrooper version of Han Solo, so – totally different.
The Hot Toys MMS493 Solo: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Han Solo (Mudtrooper) figure is based on Han Solo’s stint as a corporal with the 224th Imperial Armored Division, and it will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, June 1st. The figure features the same head sculpt from the previous Han Solo figure, along with his Mudtrooper gear, a blaster rifle, and a figure stand. The full list of features can be found below.
- A head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture
- One (1) interchangeable brown color hair sculpture with magnetic feature
- One (1) newly designed Mudtrooper helmet with detachable goggles and detailed face mask (wearable on head sculpt)
- Highly detailed rebreather pack with detachable parts
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable black-colored gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fist
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding rifle
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) newly designed and finely crafted Mudtrooper dark green-colored chest armor
- One (1) dark green-colored long sleeve shirt with weathering effect
- One (1) red-colored bicep armor for upper right arm
- One (1) black-colored Mudtrooper belt
- One (1) pair of grey-colored pants with weathering effect
- One (1) pair of dark green-colored armored boots with weathering effect
- One (1) dark green-colored double layer cape
Weapon:
- One (1) articulated blaster rifle
Accessory:
- Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate with graphic card
