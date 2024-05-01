M3GAN 2.0 Adds Star Wars: Ahsoka Star

Horror fans fell in love with M3GAN last year when the story of an AI doll who goes rogue hit theaters. The movie earned a 93% critics score and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a sequel was teased soon after the film was released. M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to hit theaters next May, and some of the original cast is already set to return. Today, Deadline announced that the sequel has added Ivanna Sakhno who is best known for playing Shin Hati in Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Sakhno will be teaming up with original M3GAN stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw in an unknown role that's described as "a major part." M3GAN 2.0 is being written by Akela Cooper, who also penned the first installment, along with Gerard Johnstone, who directed M3GAN. James Wan, Jason Blum, and Williams are producing the new project. Johnstone and Mark Katchur are executive producing along with Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Wan's Atomic Monster banner. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek is also an expective producer while Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer are also executive producing.

James Wan Says M3GAN Is "Coming Back in a Big Way"

"It's early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," Wan shared with Empire Magazine back in November. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we're definitely leaning into that on the next one. We're exploring the AI universe even further."

What Is M3GAN About?

The original M3GAN is described as follows: "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Stay tuned for more updates about M3GAN 2.0.