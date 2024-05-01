Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Confirms First Guests

Star Wars Celebration is returning next year, and the fan-favorite con is heading to Japan. Star Wars Celebration is taking place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan from April 18th to April 20th in 2025. Tickets are going on sale tomorrow, and the first guests for the event have already been announced. Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Doug Chiang (Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm), and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka) will all be at the event next year.

"Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, will make an appearance. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies," StarWars.com reads. "Also from live action, Temuera Morrison will be there. Morrison first played Jango Fett and his army of clones in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and has more recently brought Boba Fett back from the (presumed) dead on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett."

"Lucasfilm's own Doug Chiang, an Academy Award-winning artist who also serves as senior vice president and executive design director, will be there, too. Recently, Chiang has served as production designer on several Star Wars live-action series, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew," the site continues. "And from animation, Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, will appear. The event is excited to welcome back Official Pix as the autograph provider for the show."

When Do Star Wars Celebration Tickets Go On Sale?

"Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will go on sale Thursday, May 2, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3, at 8 a.m. JST. along with more than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2025 exclusive items available for pre-order during registration," StarWars.com confirms.

The Skywalker Saga Is Coming To Theaters:

May 4th is the day to honor all things Star Wars and fans of the franchise will have an extra special way to celebrate this year. It was previously announced that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace would be heading back to theaters in honor of its upcoming 25th anniversary, but you will also have the chance to catch the rest of the Skywalker Saga on the big screen this May. The first prequel film is returning to theaters on May 3rd with a special sneak peek at the upcoming series, Star Wars: The Acolyte. StarWars.com also revealed this week that fans can watch The Phantom Menace on the big screen with the rest of the Skywalker Saga on May 4th.

"Lucasfilm announced today that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day," StarWars.com shared. "This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings," the site added. "Finally, those attending will receive a special limited edition poster. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET."

