Kevin Smith Reacts to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer: “Saga Is Going Out Forcefully!”

Star Wars fans are still trying to process all the emotions that came with the debut trailer from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and you can definitely throw Kevin Smith into that mix. Smith’s reactions are always entertaining, as he’s delivered some memorable ones for films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Aquaman, and even trailers like Spider-Man: Far From Home’s that featured the debut of Mysterio. Smith couldn’t help but react to The Rise of Skywalker’s first footage along with the rest of the internet, but he also revealed he had the chance to see it being worked on in person.

J.J. Abrams is back at the helmet for this climactic finale to the Skywalker saga, and it turns out Smith had the chance to be on the set for a bit while Abrams was putting the much-anticipated project together. For Smith, it only hyped up the movie more, feeling as if he was taken back to when he was watching those classic Star Wars movies for the first time.

“SPOILERS! This teaser is elegant and exciting! I got to witness J.J. doing the Lord’s work in person and what I saw and heard on #EpisodioIX took me back in time to 1977, 1980 and 1983! Rey’s TIE flip, Kylo masking up, and LANDO at last! @starwars Saga is going out Force-fully!”

This trilogy has definitely made it a point to feature classic Star Wars characters from the original trilogy, though not always in the way fans might expect. Han Solo got the spotlight in Abrams’ first film in the series The Force Awakens, though he ended up dying before the credits rolled.

The same can be said for Luke Skywalker, who was spotlighted in the second film under Rian Johnson and also met his end by the film’s end. In many ways, this film will be Leia’s farewell to the series, as Abrams is using footage previously shot to finish out her story arc after Carrie Fisher’s tragic passing last year.

Other familiar faces like Chewbacca and Yoda have also shown up throughout, but this time around we’ll not only be getting Chewie, C-3PO, and R2-D2, but Lando is also making his way back into the fold, and fans got their first look at the favorite in the debut trailer. We even witnessed the return of Emperor Palpatine, who’s trademark laugh closed out the epic first footage.

We can’t help but agree with Smith’s enthusiasm, and now the wait until December begins in earnest.

