The Enormous LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Ultimate Millennium Falcon Set is Back in Stock

For a very limited time, Amazon Prime members can pick up the LEGO Star Wars 75192 Millennium Falcon set at the regular price. The set was available for mere moments on Amazon last week, so we expect these to be gone in the blink of an eye. Again, this particular listing is limited to Amazon Prime members only.

If you miss out this time around, don’t lose hope and don’t spring for a huge markup on eBay. We’ve seen it go in and out of stock on both the LEGO shop and Amazon frequently in recent weeks, so keep tabs on both of these links for a restock. The official description and list of features for the set is as follows:

“Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it’s one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!“

• Includes 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO.

• Also includes 3 Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn.

• Figures include a BB-8 droid, 2 buildable Porgs and a buildable Mynock.

• Exterior features include intricately detailed and removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes, upper and lower quad laser cannons, and 7 landing legs.

• Main hold features a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, engineering station with turning minifigure seat and a doorway build with passageway decoration.

• Rear compartment features the engine room with hyperdrive and console, 2 doorways, hidden floor compartment, 2 escape pod hatches, engineering console and an access ladder to the gunnery station.

• Gunnery station features a minifigure gunner’s seat and detachable hull panel with fully rotating quad laser cannon. An additional quad laser cannon is also mounted on the underside.

• This model includes 7,500 pieces.

• Also includes an informational fact plaque.

• Features a new-for-October-2017 cockpit canopy element.

• Classic crew weapons include Han’s blaster pistol and Chewbacca’s stud-firing bowcaster.

• Measures over 8″ (21cm) high, 33″ (84cm) long and 22″ (56cm) wide.

