New Star Wars Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders: Droideka, Rex, Thrawn, and More

This morning, Hasbro held their first Star Wars livestream of 2024 with a wave of new figures in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. Among the reveals were Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Sabine Wren & Chopper (C1-10P) 2-pack, Clone Commander Rex (Bracca Mission), The Black Series Grand Admiral Thrawn, Droideka Destroyer Droid, and more.

A breakdown of the new releases can be found below, and note that they will all be available via their individual retail links tomorrow, January 24th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Missing links will be added / updated as needed after the launch.

Star Wars: The Black Series Pre-orders (1/24):

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID ($33.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The first of its kind in a unique droid form factor for THE BLACK SERIES, this Droideka Destroyer Droid figure can be posed standing on its three legs or in its protective globe form. Inspired by Star Wars: The Phanom Menace.

($33.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The first of its kind in a unique droid form factor for THE BLACK SERIES, this Droideka Destroyer Droid figure can be posed standing on its three legs or in its protective globe form. Inspired by Star Wars: The Phanom Menace. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN ($24.99): See at Entertainment Earth: Includes figure and blaster accessory. Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka.

($24.99): See at Entertainment Earth: Includes figure and blaster accessory. Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER ($24.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet and 2 blasters. Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.





Star Wars TVC Pre-orders (1/24):