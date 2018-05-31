‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Reveals the Backstory of Han’s Dice

Solo: A Star Wars Story provided a lot of insight about the smuggler we know and love — including one artifact that he was fond of.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below!

The film chronicled the early days of Han Solo‘s (Alden Ehrenreich) journey across the galaxy, from leaving a life of slavery in Corellia to becoming a smuggler. And as it turns out, Han’s gold dice – the same ones that have popped up throughout the Star Wars timeline – played a significant part in it.

Solo never really established how Han actually got the gold dice, although the early bits of the film showcase just how lucky he thought they were. Han hung them from the speeder that he and Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) used to escape from Corellia, before giving Qi’ra the dice for good luck. Of course, Han and Qi’ra then get tragically separated soon after, and Han spends years in the Imperial army without them.

Han and Qi’ra then reunite years later, as they are tasked with transporting Coaxium from Kessel to Savareen. During the infamous Kessel Run, Qi’ra gives the dice back to Han, something that seems to refuel his optimism. The dice then return at the film’s end, as Han uses the luck they give him as a way to win the Millennum Falcon from Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) “fair and square”.

This gives the dice a slightly different origin than diehard fans were aware of, with some assuming the dice had a different sort of significance. Smuggler’s Run, a young adult novel released around The Force Awakens, suggested just that, claiming that the dice were nothing more than a “novelty”, which Chewie hung on the Falcon as a joke.

Granted, the role the dice played in Solo might not be the most comprehensive origin story, but it adds an extra layer of enjoyment to their appearances in the later films. Knowing just how optimistic the dice made Han arguably makes their The Last Jedi role even better, considering the significance they end up having on Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher).

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.