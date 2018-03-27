Ron Howard Updates ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Progress as Release Date Gets Closer

Fans are starting to learn more about Solo: A Star Wars Story, but with less than two months before the film finally premieres in theaters, it’s almost surprising that work is still underway.

A progress report from director Ron Howard revealed that they are in the midst of finalizing visual effects as well as 3D conversion, and the orchestra is scoring the film. Check out the tweet below:

Last bit of scoring and final sound mix all happening this week. Exciting. VFX finals looking great as is 3D conversion. Can’t wait to share. https://t.co/oQijWgfi4U — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 26, 2018

Howard teased that it’s all about to be wrapping up very quickly, and yet with the film just 60 days away until its released in theaters, it seems like they’re cutting it close.

This shouldn’t be anything to worry about for fans, however, as Howard coming on board to take over and finish the film seems like the best case scenario.

Recent details surfaced about the shoot of Solo before Howard came on board, when Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were still helming the movie. Though the anonymous source cannot be verified, Vulture’s interview with a mid-tier actor indicates that the fired directors would use multiple takes, extending the production, and cited their inability to get a usable performance out of star Alden Ehrenreich.

Howard has been said to have reshot a majority of the film, necessitating the replacement of Michael K. Williams with Paul Bettany when the former was not available for the extended production.

Visual effects tend to go down to the wire, as directors can take as much time as needed with the teams to ensure that everything is up to stuff. But with the significant reshoots extending the production time for the movie past its original wrap date, it makes sense that Howard might push this right up to the brink.

The score is being handled by industry veteran John Powell, who composed and is conducting the orchestra for the recording. There is one notable exception in the composition, as the main theme was written by the Star Wars legend himself John Williams. He did not compose this portion of the score, however; that duty was left to Powell.

The Han Solo spinoff movie is still on track to meet its release date. Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has no problem adjusting their plans to accommodate making the filmmaking process, as she did for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: Episode IX when those films required reshoots or director changes.

If Solo: A Star Wars Story wouldn’t have been able to make its May 25th release date, it would have been changed long ago.