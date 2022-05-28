Star Wars: Ahsoka: Dave Filoni Directing Episodes of Disney+ Series

✖

This has been a pretty eventful week for Star Wars due to the return of Star Wars Celebration and it seems that Lucasfilm is showing no signs of slowing down. The studio unveiled the first trailers for their upcoming Disney+ series Andor and Willow during their panel showcasing their future projects. One of the other big things that they revealed recently is that Ahsoka which will star Rosario Dawson, is currently shooting and it seems that the series will have a very familiar face behind the camera. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars legend Dave Filoni will step behind the directors chair for the series for multiple episodes.

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series marks the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for the first time, and in a recent interview with Variety it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

"Yeah, I've never worked with Darth Vader before because he didn't exist," McGregor reveals. "At the very end of Episode III we see him sort of being born, I suppose, but I hadn't worked with him and I hadn't worked with Storm Troopers. We worked with Clone Troopers, but mainly they weren't there. They were put in afterwards. So it was kind of cool. I had all these flashbacks to being young… seeing Darth Vader coming at you is pretty terrifying. I don't care who you are! Even if you know it's Hayden [Christensen] in there. You know it's still quite scary seeing that face come at you."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

What do you think about the Dave Filoni directing the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!