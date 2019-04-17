‘Star Wars’ Finally Reveals the Full Chosen One Prophecy

Two decades its introduction in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars has revealed full text of the Jedi prophecy of the Chosen One. The Phantom Menace introduced the Chosen One prophecy in relation to Anakin Skywalker. Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn met Anakin while he was a slave on the desert planet Tatooine. Qui-Gon got to know Anakin and his mother, Shmi. He discovered that Anakin had no father and had the highest midi-chlorian count ever recorded. This convinced Qui-Gon that Anakin was the Chosen One.

Yet, despite being the catalyst that set the events of Star Wars‘ Skywalker saga into motion, Star Wars never revealed what the prophecy says. Characters say that the Chosen One will bring balance to the Force, implying he’ll fulfill that destiny by destroying the Sith, but this is all secondhand knowledge. The text of the prophecy is never revealed. Until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On April 16th, Del Rey released the new Star Wars novel Master & Apprentice by Claudia Gray. The novel follows Qui-Gon and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi seven years before the events The Phantom Menace. The novel covers Qui-Gon fascination with ancient Jedi texts and prophecies, which causes friction with some other Jedi masters who see trying to gain knowledge of the future as a step on the path to the dark side.

One of those many prophecies, the prophecy of the Chosen One, stands out to Qui-Gon Jinn. The prophecy, for having such big ramifications on the galaxy, is almost surprisingly succinct.

It reads: “A Chosen One shall come, born of no father, and through him will ultimate balance in the Force be restored.”

That’s it. There’s no mention of the Sith, though other sources confirm Anakin fulfilled the prophecy by turning on his master, Darth Sidious. The deaths of Sidious and his apprentice, Darth Vader, ended the line of Sith Lords.

At least, that’s what we thought. The return of Darth Sidious, aka former Galactic Emperor Sheev Palpatine, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may bring that into question.

In truth, there have been some lingering questions about the Chosen One prophecy that link back to Sidious. In Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine tells Anakin “The Tragedy of Dark Plagueis,” leaving out the fact that Plageuis was his own Sith master. Plagueis studied midi-chlorians and conducted experiments attempting to use midi-chlorians to create life. Some fans wonder if Anakin’s fatherless birth may have been the result of Plagueis’ experiments. Some also wonder if Sidious carried on that work after killing his master in his sleep.

What do you think of the Jedi prophecy of the Chosen One? Let us know in the comments. Master & Apprentice is on sale now. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!